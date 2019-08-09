Hanford High cheer team to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Hanford High Cheer Team has been invited to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.The Varsity team was recently asked to perform as part of "Spirit of America" - a group of 500 elite cheerleaders selected from across the country.Cheerleaders usually have to audition to land a spot in the ICONIC Parade but the team was selected by Morton Burgue and Regina Kahn of Cheergyms, based out of Concord.The varsity team attended a cheer camp hosted by Burgue and Kahn, who are also choreographers of the Macy's "Spirit of America" cheer team.Burgue saw the team perform and selected them to go to the parade.