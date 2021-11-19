homicide

Police identify man shot and killed in Hanford

EMBED <>More Videos

Police identify man shot and killed in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Hanford on Thursday afternoon as 29-year-old Fabian Searcy.

Searcy was gunned down outside the Cameron Common Apartments near 10th Avenue around 2 pm.

Investigators say Searcy and 24-year-old Jeremy Scott had an argument in the parking lot. That's when Scott allegedly took out a gun and shot the 29-year-old.

Jeremy Scott was arrested on charges of homicide and evading arrest. He was booked into the Kings County Jail.



Searcy died from his injuries at the scene.

Officers found Scott's vehicle near Brown and 10th Street, but he refused to stop.

Police followed Scott through downtown Hanford and onto Highway 198, where they say he reached speeds up to 100 miles an hour.

Investigators say Scott got off the freeway at 13th Avenue. He stopped at 12th and Excelsior Avenues and tried to run away, but a K9 officer eventually caught him.

Scott was arrested on charges of homicide and evading arrest. He was booked into the Kings County Jail.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hanfordarresthomicide
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Lemoore man arrested for murder, domestic violence in wife's death
Fresno police, parents of victim plead for help to solve 2020 murder
Man found guilty for killing of 17-year-old Fresno boy in 2018
Murder case on hold for teen accused of killing Fresno street vendor
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News