Hanford Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Hanford Police Department needs your help locating a 15-year-old missing boy.Police say Ian Washburn was last seen on Wednesday around 7 p.m. at his home in Hanford.Ian is 6 feet tall and weighs 135lbs. He was wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black shoes when he left his house.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the HPD. Det. Tomey 559-585-2540 or 559-381-4011.