crime

Woman shot in head during drive-by shooting in Hanford, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Hanford Tuesday afternoon.

The Hanford Police Department says it happened just before 1 pm near N. Greenfield Ave.


Police say the woman was a passenger in a car when she was shot in the head. They believe she was hit by a stray bullet and was not the intended target.

The shooting occurred near Hanford West High and Woodrow Wilson Jr. High. Both schools were placed on lockdown.

Authorities say the shooting happened about 400 yards northwest of where the woman was found.


The woman was taken to a hospital, but her exact condition is unknown.

Police are now working to identify possible suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hanfordcrimeshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Man arrested after standoff with police in Corcoran
Action News Morning Update
Thief steals live crabs from CA fish market: Video
Southwest pilot accused of indecent exposure during flight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces plan to fully reopen CA
16 CA counties join looser reopening tiers
Reopening Disneyland Resort: Ticket sales to resume April 15
Deputies searching for man missing near Huntington Lake
Proposed program could keep Fresno tenants from eviction
COVID-19 surges across multiple states as CA numbers drop
Man arrested after standoff with police in Corcoran
Show More
New 'double mutant' COVID variant identified in Bay Area
Police official: Chauvin trained to avoid neck pressure
Biden makes all adults eligible for COVID vaccine on April 19
13-year-old Fresno boy returns to basketball court after being shot
FBI categorizes fake CDC vaccine cards as a crime
More TOP STORIES News