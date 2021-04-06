Woman shot in head during drive-by shooting in Hanford, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Hanford Tuesday afternoon.The Hanford Police Department says it happened just before 1 pm near N. Greenfield Ave.Police say the woman was a passenger in a car when she was shot in the head. They believe she was hit by a stray bullet and was not the intended target.The shooting occurred near Hanford West High and Woodrow Wilson Jr. High. Both schools were placed on lockdown.Authorities say the shooting happened about 400 yards northwest of where the woman was found.The woman was taken to a hospital, but her exact condition is unknown.Police are now working to identify possible suspects.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.