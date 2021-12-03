pedestrian killed

Hanford woman dies after being hit by truck

EMBED <>More Videos

Hanford woman dies after being hit by truck

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police say a woman has died after she was hit by a truck while walking earlier this week.

On Tuesday, officers found 59-year-old Susana Russel suffering from major injuries in the middle of the road near Douty and 8th Street.

She was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where she later died.

Investigators say Russel was using the crosswalk when the crash happened. The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hanfordpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Dancing Grannies make 1st public appearance since parade tragedy
Clovis community mourns after beloved 'Dancing Man' hit, killed by car
57-year-old man hit and killed while crossing road in Clovis
'Mama, are you OK?' In Waukesha, minutes of terror recounted
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News