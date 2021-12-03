Hanford woman dies after being hit by truck

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police say a woman has died after she was hit by a truck while walking earlier this week.On Tuesday, officers found 59-year-old Susana Russel suffering from major injuries in the middle of the road near Douty and 8th Street.She was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where she later died.Investigators say Russel was using the crosswalk when the crash happened. The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police.