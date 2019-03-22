Hazmat situation in Selma after fatal accident

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least one person was killed in an accident in Selma on Friday afternoon, authorities said.The CHP is asking drivers to avoid the area and that they're dealing with a hazmat situation because of a diesel spill.The accident occurred on E Dinuba Avenue and S Bethel Avenue at about 3 p.m.According to CHP, a big rig 18-wheeler was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of S Bethel Avenue and Dinuba when the driver of an Acura heading west, lost control and crashed into the cab of the big rig.According to witness statements, the driver of the Acura was traveling at high speed.The driver of the Acura died at the scene.His passenger is in critical condition and was taken to CRMC.The driver of the big rig did not seem to be injured.The cause of the crash is under investigation.