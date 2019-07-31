eye care

2 blinded after swimming with contact lenses

Doctors are reminding those who wear contacts to remove their lenses before showering or swimming.

This after a recent incident in the United Kingdom where a man and a woman in each became blind in one eye due to an infection called acanthamoeba keratitis.

The parasite lives in water but doesn't normally cause problems, unless it gets trapped under contact lenses.

The woman had a partial cornea transplant but still lost vision in her eye.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthswimmingvisioneye carecontaminated water
EYE CARE
Eye drops and ointments sold at Walmart and Walgreens recalled
'Is that red?' Color blind HS grad sees through glasses
How to find out if your sunglasses have expired
Doctor operated on wrong eye, tried to fix mistake in recovery room, lawsuit says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with three murders after deputies find human remains on Squaw Valley property
Two people test positive for West Nile Virus in Fresno County
Coalinga Police need help locating missing 10-year-old girl
Gilroy Garlic Festival killer's motive still a mystery
Wealthy parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get financial aid
Delta pilot suspected of trying to fly drunk arrested
Judge dismisses motions by Jussie Smollett's attorneys
Show More
Charges dismissed against Mich. boy, 10, after classmate hit in face with ball
Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart surrenders
Toddler struck by truck at Merced gas station by suspect DUI driver
Fresno woman hospitalized after being infected with West Nile Virus
Serial rapist who terrorized Fresno's Tower District denied parole
More TOP STORIES News