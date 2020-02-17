Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Apple warns China virus will cut iPhone production, sales

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple Inc. is warning investors that it won't meet its second-quarter financial guidance because the viral outbreak in China has cut production of iPhones.

The Cupertino, California-based company said Monday that all of its iPhone manufacturing facilities are outside Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, and all have been reopened. But the company said production is ramping up slowly.

The health and well-being of every person who helps make these products possible is our paramount priority, and we are working in close consultation with our suppliers and public health experts as this ramp continues,'' Apple said in a statement.

RELATED: Ralph Lauren says coronavirus outbreak caused $70M in sales losses

The death toll from COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, was 1,770 as of Monday.

Apple says demand for iPhones is also down in China because many of Apple's 42 retail stores there are closed or operating with reduced hours. China is Apple's third largest retail market for iPhones, after the U.S. and Europe.

Outside China, Apple said iPhone demand has been strong and is in line with the company's expectations.

On Jan. 28, Apple said it expected second quarter revenue between $63 billion and $67 billion. Apple's second quarter ends March 30.

Apple says the situation is evolving and it will provide more information on its next earnings call in April.

You can find the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscupertinobusinesscoronavirusiphoneappleu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno woman returns to U.S., still in coronavirus quarantine
Coronavirus: 300 US cruise passengers quarantined in CA, TX
Fresno mom able to return to U.S. after Coronavirus quarantine during cruise
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community reacts after deadly shooting in northwest Fresno
16 shots fired at abandoned central Fresno home, police say
Man with autism has specially-designed trike stolen in SE Fresno
Clovis Unified school resource officer arrested on multiple charges
Fresno woman returns to U.S., still in coronavirus quarantine
Employee shot after fight breaks out at Fresno sushi restaurant
Bloomberg qualifies for Nevada debate
Show More
Violent Daytona 500 crash sends Ryan Newman to hospital
Wendy's employees fired after man takes bath in restaurant sink
Boy Scouts bankruptcy filing follows sex-abuse lawsuits
Taylor Swift's father safe after fight with burglar
Former Clovis West QB using football instincts for new marijuana business
More TOP STORIES News