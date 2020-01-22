Health & Fitness

Central California Blood Center asking for extra donations during busy season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- January is National Blood Donor Month, and the Central California Blood Center is hoping more of you will come through their doors.

The blood center President says this time of year is always difficult for donations, but the cold and flu season has hit their supply harder this year than in years past.

"This year seemed to be worse," says Christopher Staub. "People that would have been blood donors were sick with the flu and colds, and that took a bite out of collections even further."

Blood centers across the country are always challenged to get enough donations from the end of December to mid-january.

They see fewer donors at this time because people are busy during the holidays with their families.

The Central California blood center says they've also had more people needing the blood than in the past, and are especially in need of Type "O".

Their website gives multiple locations that you can donate blood to.
