health

Dentist explains how to prevent risk for increased cavities while wearing face masks

A pediatric dentist in Houston is seeing an increase in patients with cavities and believes it could be linked to wearing face masks.

Dr. Piya Ghandi, a board certified pediatric dentist and owner of two dental practices, says it's not the face masks causing cavities directly, but the way people breathe when they wear them.

"If you're not used to (masks), it really can impede on our comfort of breathing. So what we tend to do is start breathing through our mouth rather than breathing through our nose, and what happens when you're a chronic mouth breather -- you know, particularly which people are becoming with masks on -- is that we tend to dry out the mouth," Ghandi said. "So saliva that usually protects our teeth from cavities is now getting dried out and making us more prone to cavities."

SEE ALSO: What face masks work best?
EMBED More News Videos

We've all thought about it and we know you have too! Watch to hear the answers straight from an expert (she even talks about those much-needed N95 masks!)



Ghandi strongly recommends people still wear masks, especially in public, but urges people take steps to prevent dry mouth syndrome with the following suggestions:

  • Take breaks to drink water
  • Eat hard sugar-free candy to help produce saliva
  • Brush your teeth regularly with fluoride toothpaste
  • Schedule regular dental check-ups


MORE: Should students wear masks?
EMBED More News Videos

As educators around the country hatch plans to bring kids back to school amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the debate around how to do that safely is becoming more complex and confusing by the day. Should students wear masks? When and for how long?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthface maskdentistcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Hugging a tree can help with isolation, officials say
Fresno County sees spike in suicides during COVID-19 pandemic
White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes COVID-19 spike
Adorable 4-year-old has epic rant over COVID-19 lockdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman gunned down in front of 3 children in Madera domestic violence shooting
CA working to diminish backlog of COVID-19 test results, officials say
Trump signs bill, executive order rebuking China
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno County pastor to lead protest against Gov. Newsom's order
Salon owners forced to close doors again after Newsom order
Show More
Valley Air District issues 'health caution' for Fresno Co. due to wildfire smoke
Newsom orders gyms, churches, other businesses to close indoor operations in most Central CA counties
Fresno Unified 'discussing' starting school year completely online, Superintendent says
2 arrested for kidnapping Merced home invasion victim, carjacking vehicle
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
More TOP STORIES News