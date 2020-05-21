Health & Fitness

COVID-19 outbreak at Avenal State Prison, 25 inmates and 7 staff members infected

Kings County health officials say a COVID-19 outbreak at Avenal State Prison has left a total of 25 inmates and seven staff members infected with the virus.

Health officials are working to contain the spread of the virus by testing and isolating others who may have been exposed.

As of Wednesday night, Kings County has reported 457 cases of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak started. A total of 41 of those cases were reported on Wednesday, including 27 from the prison.
