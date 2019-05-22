doc talk

Doc Talk: Dangers of jaundice and what parents need to know

In our weekly feature, 'Doc Talk,' we're discussing a medical condition that almost all newborns have, to some extent, it's jaundice.

Doctor Clint Pollack from Valley Children's Hospital talks about when it becomes a medical concern and how it's treated.

Dr. Pollack says jaundice is caused by elevated bilirubin in the blood.

He says newborns have more red blood cells which have a shorter life span than older children and adults. Bilirubin is produced during the breakdown of hemoglobin from these red blood cells. Newborns also are unable to remove the bilirubin from their blood efficiently due to the lack of an important enzyme.

Dr. Pollack says almost all newborns have some jaundice.

He says in most cases of jaundice in newborns is "physiologic", but it can also be caused by dehydration, mismatch with the mother's blood type, abnormalities in the baby's red blood cells, infection, or liver dysfunction.

Dr. Pollack says breastfed babies may have increased jaundice for longer periods of time.

He says bilirubin levels always increase for the first few days of life and usually peak around day 4-7.

Symptoms of jaundice include yellowing of the skin and eyes.

Bilirubin is removed from the body in bile excreted by the liver.

The cutoff for admission and treatment with phototherapy is (bilirubin measured in mg/dL):
-12 at 1 day of age
-15 at 2 days of age
-18 at 3 days of age
-These numbers are lower for premature or high-risk babies.

Dr. Pollack says Encephalopathy and kernicterus are the most serious complication of severely elevated bilirubin and can occur at levels > 25.

He says it may be reversible or cause permanent brain damage or death.

Dr. Pollack says babies with mild jaundice can be treated at home and followed closely by a pediatrician.

He says supplementing breastfed babies with formula can help reduce bilirubin.

Dr. Pollack says brief periods of skin exposure to sunlight may also help.

He says patients with more severe hyperbilirubinemia will be admitted for phototherapy treatment with special blue LED lights.

Dr. Pollack says patients with very severe hyperbilirubinemia may need to be admitted for blood exchange transfusion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnochildren's healthvalley childrens hospitaldoc talk
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOC TALK
Doc Talk: Protecting your kids from dangers of air-powered weapons
Doc Talk: Water safety tips for your kids
Doc Talk: Dangers of insect bites and how to treat them
Doc Talk: May is 'Stop the Bleed' Awareness Month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News