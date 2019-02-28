mental health

First-of-its-kind mental health facility opens in Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

The new center will offer patients therapy while providing a secure residential environment.

By
Updated 27 minutes ago
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A first-of-its-kind facility aimed at helping people suffering from mental health issues opened in Southeast Fresno on Thursday.

The new center will offer patients therapy while providing a secure residential environment.

The Crisis Residential Treatment Center is a beautiful facility that cost about $5 million to build, with most of the money coming from state funding.

As the need for mental health services in our community continue to increase at an alarming rate -- the facility offers a home-like setting for adults experiencing serious psychotic episodes or intense emotional distress

"Hospitals are inundated with a lot of individuals that need mental health services so this is an added service. So instead of going to the hospital they can come here and we can stabilize them," says Gerardo Cervanntes, an administrator at the facility.

The 12,000 square foot facility has 16 beds and will provide psychiatric support and case management service around the clock.

Fresno County Behavioral Health Director Dawan Utecht says one in five people suffer from some form of mental health issue
The goal here is to get residents used to daily household activities while learning coping skills necessary to successfully transition back into society.

"By having this it increases the chance of success that someone who's been in a mental health crisis can get the resource they need so they dont get into another mental health crisis," says Utecht.

Only clients with the greatest need and referred by the County Department of Behavioral Health will have access to this facility.

"A facility like this creates a stepping stone that's closer to the ones before and after so when a person is making that pathway toward recovery, it's not a Grand Canyon they have to leap to get that recovery. It's really a clear pathway and this is a really important stepping stone for us," says Utecht.

Administrators here expect to serve hundreds of people a year.

And tell me they hope to expand their reach over the next few years by offering live in housing for clients.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno southeastmental health
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MENTAL HEALTH
New facility offers support for Fresno kids dealing with traumatic events
Viral Instagram egg had important message during Super Bowl
Mental health workers picket for more staffing outside Fresno's Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians plan 5-day strike
TOP STORIES
Multiple Fresno County homes struck by gunfire
Updated an hour ago
Woman gets 15 years for brutal beating in SoCal
PG&E: Company's equipment may have ignited Camp Fire
Hyundai, Kia recall over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads
Above average rainfall in February benefits strawberry crops in the Central Valley
Updated 29 minutes ago
PG&E planned in 2013 to fix power line that may have started Camp Fire
CA bill would 'publicly shame' parents who owe thousands in child support
Show More
California DMV audited after lawmakers become suspicious of voter fraud
Woman killed after driver runs red light during police pursuit
Updated 3 hours ago
Trump, Kim do not reach agreement at Vietnam summit
Police looking for SUV involved in West Central Fresno hit and run
NJ students allegedly hacked computers, changed grades
More TOP STORIES News