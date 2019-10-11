health

Fresno woman honored as Living Donor Hero after saving multiple lives

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno woman is being honored by Donate Life California for her sacrifice and commitment to spreading awareness about organ donation.

Regina Tanner, a retired nurse, and attorney became a living donor nearly 3 years ago. Her husband, Dr. Cary Tanner needed a new kidney and when Regina volunteered to donate hers they asked if she'd take part in a paired kidney donation that would save 18 lives.

"The transplant team contacted us and asked us if we'd be willing to donate my kidney to someone we didn't know, a stranger, who'd been waiting for a long time for a kidney transplant," explained Tanner.

9 people received kidneys and 9 others were moved up on the transplant waiting list.

"We agreed quickly because we thought we'd be helping someone else and my husband would be helped at the same time," added Tanner.

Regina and her husband quickly recovered from their surgeries.

"He just lit up when he woke up from anesthesia," said Tanner. "He was bright, alert and feeling well. It was a stunning change."

Now Regina works as an advocate for organ donation and is a volunteer for Donor Network West, working to make sure the nearly 113,000 people in the US waiting for a transplant have the same opportunity as her husband.

"Her story speaks for herself," said Marcella Corona with Donor Network West. "She's an amazing human being and saved a stranger's life and her husband happened to be the recipient of her generosity. It's a beautiful a love story."

As the 2020 Living Donor Hero Regina will walk in the Rose Parade on New Year's Day.

"I've always thought the floats were so beautiful," said Tanner. "This gives me the opportunity to experience something I've wanted to experience my whole life."

To find out more about organ donation log onto donornetworkwest.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnohealthorgan donationskidney transplantdonations
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Mother can finally kiss baby born without skin
Clovis Unified student learn emergency response techniques
Man survives hours in Tampa heat, fire ants after collapsing in parking lot
Owning a dog helps you live longer, researchers say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E power shutoff: Crews inspect, repair lines in Mariposa Co.
USDA expands recall for chicken products sold at ALDI, Food 4 Less, Kroger
Briceburg Fire: 4,900 acres, 28 percent contained
Tulare Sheriff's Sergeant accused of domestic violence now charged with rape
Fresno County Sheriff's Office phone lines are down: Here's where to call instead
Father claims adopted daughter was really adult with dwarfism
Fresno City College students exposed to unknown chemical
Show More
ACLU files complaint against FUSD over blackface video
PG&E says 31 percent of customers so far restored after outages
A look back at PG&E's history of blackouts
PG&E shuts off power to parts of Mariposa Co.
How to survive a fast-moving wildfire
More TOP STORIES News