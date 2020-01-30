health watch

Health Watch: Unique procedure helps athletes with spinal fractures

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nick Mucerino's passion has always been hockey.

But after a big hit on the ice, the 16-year-old started feeling severe pain in his lower back.

"The way I can describe it is somebody taking an ice pick down your spine," Mucerino said.

It turns out that he suffered a pars fracture.

"The pars is a part of your spine," says Professor and Chairman of Neurosurgery Allan Levi. "It can be fractured after repetitive stress and strain, particularly after sports."

It's a common injury in young athletes who play football, soccer, hockey or ballet.

"In fact, some of the fractures will actually heal on their own," Levi said.

But when Nick's injury didn't improve after six months of physical therapy, he was offered a unique procedure.

"It's a technique where you basically use a minimally invasive approach to put screws across the fracture site," Levi said.

Levi developed the procedure that uses two small incisions.

"We put a pin through the fracture," Levi said. "Then we get an intraoperative cat scan to make sure the pin is exactly where we want it to be."

Screws are placed across the fractured bone to promote fusion. Six months after his surgery, Mucerino was ready to get back on the ice.

Now enrolled in law school, Mucerino still loves to get in the rink and play. His back pain is gone.

Most patients go home the next day after surgery and undergo about three months of physical therapy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnoathleteshealth watchspinal surgery
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Virtual reality a new pain-relieving method
Health Watch: One Pill Solution
Authorities investigating possible case of coronavirus in Texas
Health Watch: Repair torn ACL
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Authorities charge Nickey Stane in 1996 Debbie Dorian murder
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash identified by Fresno PD
Lockdown at Fresno High School, 3 detained day after bathroom wall threat
Madera Co. Supervisor candidate arrested for DUI after crashing truck into home
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter's final flight heard in video
New work program to help Fresno homeless
Show More
Fresno Sears location set to close after over 50 years
Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West Los Angeles
Fresno State program educates both athletes and nutrition students
Trump trial gets more pointed with Bolton book at the center
Kobe Bryant's wife breaks social media silence after crash
More TOP STORIES News