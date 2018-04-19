HEALTH WATCH

Keeping toddler's teeth healthy

Most toddlers have 20 teeth by the time they turn three. But how can you ensure that those pearly whites are healthy and strong? (KFSN)

ORLANDO, Fla. (KFSN) --
Most toddlers have a full set of 20 primary teeth by the time they turn three. But how can you ensure that those pearly whites are healthy and strong?

Well, we have some very important advice for parents.

Your little one's smile can light up a room. But how do you keep those baby teeth in tip-top shape? First: start brushing, right away!

Jason Bresler, DMD, a pediatric dentist says, "As soon as a tooth erupts, we should start brushing their teeth."

Use a small smear of fluoride toothpaste that's about the size of a grain of rice. Brush twice a day, morning and night. Typically, adults should do the brushing for children under age seven.

When your toddler has two teeth that touch, floss daily. Also, find a dentist by age one. A CDC report found dental care costs are nearly 40 percent lower over a five-year period for kids who see a dentist by age five.

And don't put babies or toddlers to bed with juice or milk. "Those sugars from the milk or juice basically coat the teeth, and it's a 24-hour buffet for bacteria in the mouth," said Dr. Bresler.

It's a good idea to limit juice to no more than four ounces a day. Also, lose the pacifier by age two or three. It can affect how your child's teeth line up and change the shape of their mouth.

Another thing to watch out for is children's medicines. Many are sugary and stick to teeth. Others can cause an overgrowth of yeast, which can lead to a fungal infection. If your child is on a medicine for a long period of time, talk to your dentist about how often you should brush and other precautions to take.

