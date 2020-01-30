Coronavirus

Local hospitals making preparations for possibility of Coronavirus

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Growing levels of concern as the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases continues to climb.

While no cases have been confirmed in the Central Valley just yet, local hospitals are getting ready.

"It's new," says Valley Children's Hospital Dr. Clint Pollack. "This is a brand new one that hasn't been experienced before and seems to cause more severe symptoms."

Doctors at Valley Children's say they're following recommendations provided by the state public health department.

They plan to ask patients and their parents whether they've recently traveled to China, where the virus is believed to have originated.

If the answer is yes, the patient would be quarantined and tested for the specific strain.

"We would put them in a private room, provide them with a surgical mask, contact our local health department and then perform testing for the 2019 novel Coronavirus," says Dr. Vivi Vijayan.

The Tulare County Public Health Department is also following recommendations from the state.

Doctors say there are several strains of the Coronavirus, and most of them often just cause a common cold.

The difference is this strain has never been seen in an animal or human, and there's no known treatment yet.

"There has been human-to-human transmission, but in the United States so far, there hasn't been human-to-human, so no one in the U.S. has caught it," Pollack said.

According to doctors, the symptoms are similar to a flu or cold, but those at risk are patients who have recently traveled to China or have had contact with somebody who has the virus.

Doctors advise folks to practice washing their hands, stay away from crowds or someone who is sick.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnoillnessvalley childrens hospitalcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
Thousands stuck on cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns
Americans flown from China coronavirus zone arrive in Riverside County
World Ag Expo organizers taking extra precautions with Coronavirus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot twice after domestic violence situation in central Fresno
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Authorities charge Nickey Stane in 1996 Debbie Dorian murder
Lakers issue first public comments about Kobe Bryant
Authorities believe Debbie Dorian murder suspect victimized more women
Fake Facebook profile used to set up Madera County rape
Houston bus carrying student with special needs catches fire
Show More
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash identified by Fresno PD
Video shows man dumped out of wheelchair in East Bay Target
12 motorcycles, office damaged in break-in at Billy Joel's estate
Lockdown at Fresno High School, 3 detained day after bathroom wall threat
Fresno Chaffee Zoo lion predicts 49ers to win Super Bowl
More TOP STORIES News