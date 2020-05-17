Coronavirus

Merced County sheriff declares he won't enforce California's 'stay at home' order

Sheriff Vern Warnke's message has drawn support from many people, but also criticism from those who argue the move puts the public's safety at risk.
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says he will no longer enforce the state's 'stay at home' orders.

The department posted a message from the sheriff on its Facebook page on Saturday, which was quickly shared more than 3,000 times.

Warnke says when the pandemic started, he supported any effort to protect residents from the disease.

But he no longer believes the threat is as serious as Governor Gavin Newsom has stated.

The sheriff also shared his frustration over the current $0 bail policy, saying he won't target citizens for lack of social distancing while felons are allowed to go free.

The post has drawn support from many people on social media, but also criticism from those who argue the move puts the public's safety at risk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmerced countyhealthgavin newsomsocial distancingmerced countycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakshelter in placecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CA Lottery rep given 1% chance to live shares story to warn others
Central California coronavirus cases
Obama criticizes COVID-19 response in online graduation speech
113-year-old Spanish woman overcomes coronavirus infection
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple firefighters injured after explosion in Downtown LA
Central California coronavirus cases
18-year-old man dies after falling 50 feet down ravine in Three Rivers
Tulare County explains why its COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly
Man who spent time at Fresno County Jail walks away from facility at Kern Valley State Prison
7 people displaced after apartment complex fire in central Fresno
Fresno 'rage room' says city is allowing it to reopen
Show More
Fresno County asks to move further into Phase 2 of state's reopening plans
Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show,' dies at 86
Visalia Police arrest delivery driver for stealing 300 packages
Hit-and-run driver apologizes to victim before leaving scene, arrested
Some businesses not waiting for Tulare County to advance through reopening stages
More TOP STORIES News