Mosquitoes near Fresno State test positive for West Nile Virus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Department of Public Health is warning people in Fresno County that mosquitoes near Fresno State have tested positive for West Nile Virus.Health officials say the mosquitoes were collected from the 93710 zip code."This confirmation is a strong reminder that everyone should take this disease seriously and should take every precaution to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites," says Leticia Berber, Health Educator Fresno County Department of Public Health.Health officials say to contact your local mosquito control district regarding standing water or mosquito problems, as well as to report any neglected swimming pool.The County recommends that people practice the "Three D's" when it comes to protecting yourself from the West Nile Virus.1. DEET - Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 according to label instructions. Repellents keep the mosquitoes from biting you. Insect repellents should not be used on children under two months of age.2. DAWN AND DUSK - Mosquitoes usually bite in the early morning and evening so it is important to wear proper clothing and repellent if outside during these times. Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.3. DRAIN - Mosquitoes lay their eggs on standing water. Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, by emptying flower pots, old car tires, buckets, and other containers. If you know of a swimming pool that is not being properly maintained, please contact your local mosquito and vector control agency.