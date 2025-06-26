West Nile virus detected in Fresno County, officials say

West Nile Virus has been detected in Fresno County, health officials say.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- West Nile Virus has been detected in Fresno County.

The county health department confirmed yesterday that the virus was found in recent mosquito sampling, and marks the first activity of the virus in Fresno County this year.

The department is working with mosquito control districts to increase surveillance, reach out to the public and encourage the use of EPA-registered insecticides.

You can contact your local mosquito control district to report insect issues, standing water, and neglected swimming pools.

The Fresno County discovery comes just days after Tulare County reported a man had died after contracting West Nile from an infected mosquito.