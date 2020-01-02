New FDA guideline to require 2 food label columns for single serving, whole package

Food labels will now have to show exactly how many calories a consumer will eat.Under the FDA's new guidelines, each label will have two columns, one for the nutritional facts in a single serving and the other will have the nutritional fact of the entire package.This way, consumers can no longer say they thought a pint of ice cream had only 300 calories.The labels apply to manufacturers that sell upward of $10 million in food annually.Manufacturers that sell less than $10 million in goods have until Jan. 1, 2021 to comply with the new label requirements.