Health & Fitness

New Jersey mom says she got used diapers in Amazon shipment

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- A New Jersey mom said she got a very gross and potentially health-threatening Amazon delivery this week.

Nassly Sales said she ordered two boxes of diapers from the site's Amazon Warehouse section - where open-box and returned items are sold at a discounted rate.

She said the package arrived this week, but when she opened it, some of the diapers appeared to be soiled.

"I picked up the diapers and it was a little bit heavy. I was half asleep and the lights were off. At that point, I turn on the light and that's when I noticed these diapers are neatly-folded and they are soiled," Sales said.

Sales said she disinfected their nursery and wiped down her 19-month-old daughter, who was born premature, with rubbing alcohol.

The family said they have not tested the substance, but that it looks and smells like feces.

Amazon's website says the company inspects and certifies all open-box products before re-selling them.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said, "we are investigating the situation and in contact with the customer to make it right."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessjersey cityhealthchildrenamazonparentingonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Detectives at a roadblock with finding details in Huron shooting
Gov. Newsom to deploy 31 disaster specialists for earthquake recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
Family mourns Army-bound teen shot to death in Fresno
Juvenile shot while driving near grocery store in Central Fresno
Clovis firefighters battle two house fires in less than 12 hours
New NC bill requires high school students to take personal finance course
Police looking for man who shot at car in Central Fresno Saturday morning
Show More
Fresno State students to see road closure upon return from winter break
Gov. Newsom blocks release of Fresno Co. murderer David Weidert
Tortoise whose sex drive helped save species returns to wild
Police: Suspect demands money from Visalia Cricket Wireless, flees on foot
Police: Dinuba jewelry store robbed, thousands of dollars taken
More TOP STORIES News