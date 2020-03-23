Coronavirus

7-month-old South Carolina boy tests positive for coronavirus

ELGIN, S.C. -- A 7-month-old boy in South Carolina has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A 104-degree fever recently landed Emmett Doster at an urgent care in Elgin, S.C. Emmett, who is from Kershaw County, tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on Tuesday.

"He woke up from a nap running a fever so we were going to play it out and see," mom Courtney Doster told WACH. "But my mom tested positive for the virus as well."

RELATED | Live updates about the spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina

The boy's family, including a 4-year-old and 2-year-old, is in quarantine. Courtney Doster said the other children aren't showing any signs of the virus.

The Dosters posted their story to social media to spread awareness on Friday. The post has been shared more than 40,000 times.



"We're just buddies at home now and we're hoping and praying that he doesn't take a turn for the worst," Courtney said.

RELATED | Lowe's giving $25 million to hospitals, communities during coronavirus pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouth carolinahealthbabycoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Amy Klobuchar's husband tests positive for COVID-19
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
Stocks tumble as traders wait for Congress' coronavirus relief package
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man threatening family members shot by Fresno police officers
Trump appears to waffle on shutdown as Congress pursues coronavirus aid
Merced Co. reports first case of coronavirus
PG&E to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges for Camp Fire
Madera County's first coronavirus case has recovered, officials say
92-year-old gets birthday surprise from safe distance amid COVID-19 outbreak
Former Fresno State football star Travis Brown tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Man steals beer, frozen chicken from Corcoran gas station
Deputy patrol cruiser involved in rollover crash in northwest Fresno
Lowe's giving $25 million for coronavirus relief
Senator Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus
3-vehicle crash shuts down central Fresno roadway
More TOP STORIES News