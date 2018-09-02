Strong Workout, Stronger Recovery!

The American Heart Association says that running is good for your heart. But for every 100 hours of running, the average runner will sustain at least one injury. But, there are things you can do after a run to cut the risk of a future injury.Take your pick: swimming, running, biking ... no matter how old you are, your body takes a beating. Just ask 13-year-old Braxton Bokos."I competitively swim all year round," Bokos told Ivanhoe.He trains hard and he recovers even harder.Gina Pongetti, MPT, MA, CSCS, Achieve Orthopedic Rehab Institute, Sports Medicine shared, "For an ounce of exertion in the body, you need two ounces of prevention after. You can't just run 20 miles and expect for your body to actually say 'hey that was great, let's just do it again tomorrow.'"Pongetti is a former gymnast and triathlete. She now runs a facility offering tools and techniques to help athletes heal more quickly between grueling workouts. Pongetti says when you focus on recovery after a workout ..."The next day when you work out, you will actually be able to put more energy into the workout as opposed to the body still residually recovering from the day before," continued Pongetti.And this will lower your risk for fatigued-based injuries, such as sprains, strains and stress fractures. Pongetti's recovery facility offers cryotherapy to reduce inflammation, electrical muscle stimulation to improve blood circulation, and massage therapy to reduce muscle soreness after an intense workout. Swimmer Jen Conroyd braves freezing temperatures to do cryotherapy.Conroyd stated, "Cryotherapy has made a really big difference in my recovery and my performance. I've noticed a big difference in my speeds and my times."And, no injuries.Conroyd continued, "You give as much attention to your recovery as your work cause you don't want to do is get to training 20 miles and the next thing you know, you're injured and you're out and you can't finish the marathon."Pongetti says if you don't have access to a high-tech recovery facility, self-massage with foam rollers, massage sticks or even tennis balls to help reduce muscle stiffness.For more information contact:Gina Pongetti,MPT, MA, CSCS, ART-Cert.gpongetti@achieveortho.comLisa Stafford,Public RelationsLisa@PSCommunicationsinc.com(630) 212-1226