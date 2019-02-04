Study: Obesity-related cancers on the rise in millennials

A new study reveals that cancers fueled by obesity are on the rise among American young adults and are appearing at increasingly younger ages.The study, released Monday by the American Cancer Society, found that the risk of cancer is increasing in young adults for half of all obesity-related cancers. Those include cancer of the pancreas, kidney, bone marrow and gall bladder.The study warns that the risk of these cancers are higher for millennials than others.For example, the average annual increase for pancreatic cancer was more than four percent for patients ranging in age from 25 to 29. It's less than one percent for those age 40 to 44.Researchers warn the findings could potentially halt or reverse progress in reducing cancer-related deaths.