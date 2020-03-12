Tulare County Public Health confirms first COVID-19 case in Tulare County

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Public Health has announced that an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 in Tulare County.Officials say the individual is in stable condition. It is believed that the virus was contracted out of the area, and the individual did enter public areas while showing symptoms.Tulare County Public Health Branch is currently conducting an investigation.The department says due to protected health information requirements and to maintain the patient's identity, they are not able to further disclose any other information about this case.There will be more information provided in a press conference on Thursday at 11 a.m.The announcement comes less than a week after Fresno and Madera Counties each confirmed they have one case of someone with COVID-19.