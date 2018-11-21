Two new treatments to get the body you want without the work

The holidays are here and with that comes lots of family gatherings and lots of food.The average weight gain from holiday eating is about 1-3 pounds but over time, that gets harder to lose.But now, there's a way to whittle your middle and other areas with extra inches without even trying.Efren Torres is all smiles, because instead of spending hours in the gym working on his abs...he's getting a new treatment called Emsculpt at Behr Laser and Skin Care Center in Northeast Fresno."I can feel a contraction or a pull, there's no pain at all, you feel a little bit of vibration but that's pretty much it," Torres said.The state-of-the-art machine uses non-invasive High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic energy, similar to MRI technology.Emsculpt says pulses contract and builds the muscle while squeezing and breaking up fat cells.The machine can do for you, what you can't do on your own: 20,000 sit-ups in half an hour."You're going to see the muscle get visibly toned and start to feel it toned right away but the muscle builds up over the following 4-6 weeks and I think people even see a continued improvement over 6 months," said Board-Certified Dermatologist Doctor Kathleen Behr.Dr. Behr brought Emsculpt to her office because many patients were frustrated about the stubborn belly area.Dr. Behr says Emsculpt isn't for major weight loss but rather for people who are already fit but want that muscle fine-tuning, they haven't been able to achieve on their own.Since doing the equivalent of 20,000 sit-ups would leave you unable to sit up the next day, because of muscle soreness, the machine treats that, as well.There is a treatment phase that releases lactic acid, reducing muscle fatigue and soreness.Emsculpt can also be used in the buttocks area to lift and build the muscle, to the equivalent of 20,000 squats.The maker of Emsculpt says these before and after pictures, show the average of 16% muscle build-up and 19% average fat reduction.Four treatments, once or twice a week are recommended, at a cost of about $1,000 per treatment.Down the hall, Dr. Behr has another version of the technology, called Emsella.Patients sit in a rather un-lady-like position to treat a common lady issue."The energy is coming up and stimulating the muscles of her pelvic floor to contract," Dr. Behr said.Many women struggle silently with incontinence which can develop with age, or after childbirth.Emsella strenghtens the pelvic floor muscles and the results can be immediate."I'm seeing patients that, the urgency and I just think it's a great easy treatment that is going to help a lot of people," said Dr. Behr.Two treatments with two machines that build a better body without even trying.