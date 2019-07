Two people test positive for West Nile Virus in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Department of Public Health has confirmed that two people have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Fresno County.Health officials say there are also five other suspected cases that they are investigating.FCDPH is collaborating with the mosquito abatement districts and the Central California Blood Center to increase awareness about mosquito activity in Fresno County."Confirmation of these cases is a strong reminder that everyone should increase efforts to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites," says Dr. Ken Bird, Fresno County Deputy Health Officer.Residents can call their Mosquito Abatement District representative or visit www.fresnocountymosquito.com for more information.