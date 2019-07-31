Health & Fitness

Two people test positive for West Nile Virus in Fresno County

The West Nile virus has not made any humans sick in Fresno County this year, but the potential for infections is growing.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Department of Public Health has confirmed that two people have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Fresno County.

Health officials say there are also five other suspected cases that they are investigating.

RELATED: Mosquitoes near Fresno State test positive for West Nile Virus

FCDPH is collaborating with the mosquito abatement districts and the Central California Blood Center to increase awareness about mosquito activity in Fresno County.

"Confirmation of these cases is a strong reminder that everyone should increase efforts to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites," says Dr. Ken Bird, Fresno County Deputy Health Officer.

RELATED: Fresno woman hospitalized after being infected with West Nile Virus

Residents can call their Mosquito Abatement District representative or visit www.fresnocountymosquito.com for more information.

SEE ALSO: How to protect yourself from mosquitoes
