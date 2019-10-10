recall

USDA expands recall for chicken products sold at ALDI, Food 4 Less over Listeria fears

Tip Top Poultry is expanding a recall for some of its ready-to-eat poultry products that may be contaminated with Listeria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the frozen cooked, diced or shredded products were made between Jan. 21 and Sept. 24 and falls under a Class I recall. A Class I recall is described as "is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

The product codes range from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999. The dates and the scope of the recall were expanded to be cautious.

The products were sold in stores such as ALDI, Food 4 Less, Kroger and others. A complete list of stores can be found here.

Tip Top notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service that several samples of the product confirmed positive for Listeria after they were tested in Canada.

More about the recall can be found on the USDA website.
