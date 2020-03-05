Coronavirus

Valley Children's Hospital changing visitor policy as concerns regarding coronavirus grow

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Children's Hospital has announced it is changing its visitor policy, effective immediately as concerns regarding the coronavirus grow.

Effective immediately, the hospital says only parents, guardians or direct caregivers will be allowed entry into the hospital with patients.

While those select few are the only ones allowed to enter the hospital, they will still be subject to screening.

According to Zara Arboleda with Valley Children's, they are following CDC and Health Department guidance when it comes to screening.

Those guidelines currently suggest asking anyone who comes to any one of our facilities the following questions:

Have you recently traveled from China or another affected area associated with COVID-19?

Do you have any symptoms of respiratory infection-fever, cough or difficulty breathing?
Have you been exposed to anyone with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19?

These changes will be in effect until told otherwise. More information will be provided on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnohealthvalley childrens hospitalcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
US coronavirus death toll hits11 as nursing home investigated
Starbucks suspending personal cup use amid coronavirus outbreak
What to do if you think you have COVID-19
Latest James Bond movie release pushed back 7 months due to coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 5 injured including 7-year-old child in Tulare shooting
1 killed in RV trailer fire in Fresno County, deputies say
US coronavirus death toll hits11 as nursing home investigated
Newsom declares statewide emergency due to coronavirus
Lemoore navy sailor arrested for sexually assaulting woman at China Peak ski resort
2020 Primary Election Coverage in California
Fresno State cancels multiple study abroad programs as Coronavirus concerns grow
Show More
Fire breaks out at Clovis apartment complex, no one injured
Thieves caught on camera cutting hole to break into central Fresno liquor store
Man hospitalized after trying to rescue neighbor in central Fresno house fire
Valley health officials working to ease public tension with Coronavirus
Newsom slams price-gouging amid coronavirus fears
More TOP STORIES News