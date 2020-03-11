Valley schools, businesses making extra cleaning efforts amid Coronavirus outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Schools are racing to clean up in hopes of slowing down the potential spread of the Coronavirus is the classroom."We have our custodial staff with a fogging system that allows our staff to rapidly disinfect desks in classrooms," says Kelly Avants, Chief Communication Officer at Clovis Unified School DistrictClovis Unified School officials say while they along with routine cleaning, they're also using a fogging disinfectant on all their campuses."What we're doing is putting them in every one of our schools, and we're in the process of bringing them to the elementary schools, rather than just on an as-needed basis," Avants said.From classrooms to basketball courts, school officials at West Hills College in Lemoore say the junior college state basketball championships will go on, but spectators will be forced to stream it online."We know it's not the same as having spectators at the event," says Kristin Clark, West Hills College Lemoore President. "We wish it could be different, but this is where we're at right now. We want to limit the exposure."Officials with the Save Mart center said in a statement they're monitoring the situation, and any future actions they take for games and events will be consistent with the CDC and the local public health department.Business owners are also protecting the public. Robin Prideaux, owner of Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa in Northeast Fresno, says along with keeping hand sanitizer in every part of the shop and disinfecting their linen, they've stepped up their cleaning schedule."We've added a more rigorous cleaning regimen," Prideaux said. "We go through the spa a minimum of once an hour. We did add antibacterial spray to get anywhere where you wipe."They're also encouraging both employees and customers to stay home if they're sick, waiving cancellation fees."We generally have a cancellation fee if you cancel within 24 hours," Prideaux said. "During this time, we're waiving those cancellation fees, so if you get up and don't feel well, don't come in. In a health and wellness business, the last thing you want is to spread an illness."