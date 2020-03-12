Health & Fitness

VIDEO: This 6-year-old makes washing your hands fun to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Health experts have reiterated the fact that washing your hands is an important part of inhibiting the spread of COVID-19, and a 6-year-old boy wanted to show people how to best do it.

In a YouTube video, Wilder Rowen can be seen illustrating various handwashing techniques like "pray," "pet the dog," "butterfly," "milk the cow," "church steeple," "rock, paper, scissors" and "spiders."

RELATED: Kids in quarantine: How to keep young ones comfortable, entertained

The boy said a doctor taught him how to wash his hands.

WATCH: The right way to wash your hands

Dr. Mark Loafman, chairman of Family Medicine at Cook County Health, explains the proper technique and duration for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses. Scrubbing should continue for at least 20 seconds, which happens to be the amount of time it takes to hum the"Happy Birthday" song twice.



Dr. Mark Loafman, chairman of Family Medicine at Cook County Health, explained the proper technique and duration for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses includes scrubbing for at least 20 seconds, which happens to be the amount of time it takes to hum the "Happy Birthday" song twice.
