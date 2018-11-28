Workout Wednesday: Long-term benefits of working out regularly

Exercising regularly, every day if possible, is the single most important thing you can do for your health.In the short term, exercise helps to control appetite, boost mood, and improve sleep.In the long term, it reduces the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, dementia, depression, and many cancers.Find your Fun with Fitness, which is anything you like to do daily.My favorite is walking. I get on the treadmill and I watch the news every morning for a half hour. It gets my blood goingreduceand I feel so much better the rest of the day.