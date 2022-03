SAN SIMEON, Calif. (KFSN) -- A beautiful and historic landmark near California's Central Coast is preparing to reopen after two years.California State Parks announced that Hearst Castle in San Luis Obispo County would open on May 11.The world-renowned home has been closed due to the pandemic and severe rainstorms damaging the access road last year.Since then, the park has undergone a $13.7 million renovation to make improvements to the road.The castle will reopen on May 11, but tickets go on sale on March 31.