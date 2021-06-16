Cooling centers open in the Central Valley amid heat wave

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dangerous heat is expected for Central California this week.Officials have activated several cooling centers throughout the Valley.The cooling centers in Fresno will be activated and opened on days that temperatures are forecast to reach 105 degrees or higher.Click on the map below to see the cooling centers in Fresno or scroll below to see the list of locations.Ted C. Wills Community Center770 N. San Pablo, Fresno, CA 937281:00 pm to 7:00 pm*TuesdayFrank H. Ball Neighborhood Center760 Mayor Avenue, Fresno, CA 937061:00 pm to 7:00 pm*TuesdayPinedale Community Center7170 N. San Pablo, Pinedale, CA 936501:00 pm to 7:00 pm*TuesdayMosqueda Community Center4670 E. Butler Ave, Fresno, CA 937021:00 pm to 7:00 pmPhone Number: (559) 621-2489*TuesdayRomain Community Center745 North 1st Street, Fresno, CA 937021:00 pm to 7:00 pm*TuesdayHolmes Community Center212 S. First Street, Fresno, CA 937021:00 pm to 7:00 pm*TuesdayInspiration Community Center5770 W Gettysburg Ave, Fresno, CA 937221:00 pm to 7:00 pm*TuesdayEinstein Park3566 E Dakota Ave, Fresno, CA 937261:00 pm to 7:00 pm*TuesdayMelody Park5935 E Shields Ave, Fresno, CA 937271:00 pm to 7:00 pm*TuesdayMary Ella Brown1350 E Annadale Ave, Fresno, CA 937061:00 pm to 7:00 pm*TuesdayFresno FAX buses will provide free transportation to all city cooling centers.