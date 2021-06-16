heat wave

Cooling centers open in the Central Valley amid heat wave

Another heat wave has moved into Central California, bringing a long stretch of triple-digit temperatures.
EMBED <>More Videos

Cooling centers open in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dangerous heat is expected for Central California this week.

Officials have activated several cooling centers throughout the Valley. Scroll down to see where to find a cooling center near you.

RELATED: Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises

This page will be updated as we learn of more locations across the Central Valley.




The cooling centers in Fresno will be activated and opened on days that temperatures are forecast to reach 105 degrees or higher.

Click on the map below to see the cooling centers in Fresno or scroll below to see the list of locations.


Graph not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

Ted C. Wills Community Center
770 N. San Pablo, Fresno, CA 93728
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
*Tuesday

Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center
760 Mayor Avenue, Fresno, CA 93706
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
*Tuesday

Pinedale Community Center
7170 N. San Pablo, Pinedale, CA 93650
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
*Tuesday

Mosqueda Community Center
4670 E. Butler Ave, Fresno, CA 93702

1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Phone Number: (559) 621-2489
*Tuesday

Romain Community Center
745 North 1st Street, Fresno, CA 93702
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
*Tuesday

Holmes Community Center
212 S. First Street, Fresno, CA 93702
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
*Tuesday

Inspiration Community Center
5770 W Gettysburg Ave, Fresno, CA 93722
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
*Tuesday

Einstein Park
3566 E Dakota Ave, Fresno, CA 93726
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
*Tuesday

Melody Park

5935 E Shields Ave, Fresno, CA 93727
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
*Tuesday

Mary Ella Brown
1350 E Annadale Ave, Fresno, CA 93706
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
*Tuesday

Fresno FAX buses will provide free transportation to all city cooling centers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresno countymadera countytulare countykings countymerced countypoolcool spacesheat wave
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEAT WAVE
Flex Alert extended through tonight due to above-normal temps
Fresno breaks record for its hottest summer ever
Fresno has seen 62 days of triple-digit temps so far in 2021
July was the world's hottest month ever
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News