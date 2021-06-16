Cooling centers open in the Central Valley amid heat wave

Officials have activated several cooling centers throughout the Valley. Scroll down to see where to find a cooling center near you.
This page will be updated as we learn of more locations across the Central Valley.
The cooling centers in Fresno will be activated and opened on days that temperatures are forecast to reach 105 degrees or higher.
Click on the map below to see the cooling centers in Fresno or scroll below to see the list of locations.
Graph not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
Ted C. Wills Community Center
770 N. San Pablo, Fresno, CA 93728
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
*Tuesday
Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center
760 Mayor Avenue, Fresno, CA 93706
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
*Tuesday
Pinedale Community Center
7170 N. San Pablo, Pinedale, CA 93650
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
*Tuesday
Mosqueda Community Center
4670 E. Butler Ave, Fresno, CA 93702
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Phone Number: (559) 621-2489
*Tuesday
Romain Community Center
745 North 1st Street, Fresno, CA 93702
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
*Tuesday
Holmes Community Center
212 S. First Street, Fresno, CA 93702
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
*Tuesday
Inspiration Community Center
5770 W Gettysburg Ave, Fresno, CA 93722
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
*Tuesday
Einstein Park
3566 E Dakota Ave, Fresno, CA 93726
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
*Tuesday
Melody Park
5935 E Shields Ave, Fresno, CA 93727
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
*Tuesday
Mary Ella Brown
1350 E Annadale Ave, Fresno, CA 93706
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
*Tuesday
Fresno FAX buses will provide free transportation to all city cooling centers.