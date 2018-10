The Fresno County Coroner's Office is asking the public to help identify a man who was found dead in the bushes off Highway 41.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office is asking the public to help identify a man.It's believed he was homeless.Investigators say he frequented the McDonald's restaurants at First and Nees and Blackstone and Bullard.About a month ago, the man was found dead in the bushes near the Herndon off-ramp from Highway 41.The cause of death was determined to be natural causes.But officials want to positively identify the man so they can track down family members.