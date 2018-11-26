Here's 5 things you need to know before you go

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

Here are the 5 things you need to know before you head out the door this morning.An investigation is underway in Eastern Fresno County after a deputy-involved shooting.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Squaw Valley.It all began just before 10 p.m. Sunday night at a home on George Smith Road off Highway 180.Deputies say they got a call from a person saying someone was trying to rob his home.When deputies arrived, they heard gunshots.At that point, deputies called the man back saying he seemed agitated and unstable.The SWAT team was called in and a lengthy standoff began.It all ended around one this morning when the suspect opened fire at the deputies they shot back and he was hit at least once.The suspect was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Initial reports indicated he suffered a wound to the arm and is expected to survive.There was one other adult in the home during the standoff and shooting.That person was able to escape the home safely.No deputies were hurt in the shooting and investigators will remain on scene throughout the morning investigating this incident.Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a home invasion that ended in a shooting.It happened at just before one-thirty this morning at a home on Olive near Valentine.Deputies say the man living in the home was shot and he said several masked men broke in.The victim's condition is not known.Police are searching for two men accused of unrelated armed robberies at stores in Northwest and Northeast Fresno.The first robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at Dan's Liquor on Marks and Ashlan.The crook demanded money while holding a black handgun.The second robbery happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a 7-Eleven at Fresno and Bullard.No one got hurt and both suspects got away with the cash.The driver accused in the hit-and-run that killed a Clovis educator could learn his fate in court Monday.18-year-old Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla recently pleaded no contest to hit-and-run, vehicular manslaughter, driving without a license, and destroying evidence in the death of Gavin Gladding.Alvarez-Maravilla faces a sentence of up to four years in prison.President Trump is threatening to permanently close the border with Mexico after a group of migrants tried to rush across the border into the US last night.The border patrol fired tear gas at them and Mexican police arrested 39 migrants and they say it will immediately deport them.