Friday Night Football - Week 7 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

Week 7 Matchups

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11071125" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11071127" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11071145" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.

Friday, October 1

The Clovis Unified School District has canceled all elementary school sports games and activities scheduled for Friday for the second week in a row due to wildfire smoke impacting the air quality.Woodlake 27 Sierra Pacific 20Central Valley Golden ValleyKingsburg 35 Exeter 7Bullard 35 Madera South 7Monache 0 Tulare Union 26El Diamante 32 Hanford 59Central Valley Christian 24 Dinuba 21Hanford West 7 Selma 43Madera 7 San Joaquin Memorial 42Sanger 28 Edison 13Lindsay 6 Corcoran 20Sierra Pacific FarmersvilleStrathmore Woodlake (postponed to Monday)Mission Oak Porterville (canceled)Tulare Western 56 Delano 21Immanuel 40 Torres 0Chowchilla Kerman (CANCELED)Yosemite 40 Liberty 20McLane 18 Fresno 20Reedley 42 Hoover 6Roosevelt 18 Sunnyside 36Clovis West 14 Buchanan 44Central 27 Clovis 20Clovis North 23 Clovis East 6Orange Cove 15 Fowler 21 (HT)Parlier 42 Minarets 40Orosi 7 Riverdale 28Coalinga Avenal (CANCELED)Dos Palos 35 Mendota 0Tranquillity 0 Firebaugh 48Mt. Whitney Golden West (CANCELED)Lemoore 21 Redwood 14Sierra 34 Laton 22Merced 73 El Capitan 14Hilmar 14 Escalon 24