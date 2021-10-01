Friday Night Football - Week 7 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

Week 7 Matchups
The Clovis Unified School District has canceled all elementary school sports games and activities scheduled for Friday for the second week in a row due to wildfire smoke impacting the air quality.
Friday, October 1
Woodlake 27 Sierra Pacific 20
Central Valley Golden Valley
Kingsburg 35 Exeter 7
Bullard 35 Madera South 7
Monache 0 Tulare Union 26
El Diamante 32 Hanford 59
Central Valley Christian 24 Dinuba 21
Hanford West 7 Selma 43
Madera 7 San Joaquin Memorial 42
Sanger 28 Edison 13
Lindsay 6 Corcoran 20
Sierra Pacific Farmersville
Strathmore Woodlake (postponed to Monday)
Mission Oak Porterville (canceled)
Tulare Western 56 Delano 21
Immanuel 40 Torres 0
Chowchilla Kerman (CANCELED)
Yosemite 40 Liberty 20
McLane 18 Fresno 20
Reedley 42 Hoover 6
Roosevelt 18 Sunnyside 36
Clovis West 14 Buchanan 44
Central 27 Clovis 20
Clovis North 23 Clovis East 6
Orange Cove 15 Fowler 21 (HT)
Parlier 42 Minarets 40
Orosi 7 Riverdale 28
Coalinga Avenal (CANCELED)
Dos Palos 35 Mendota 0
Tranquillity 0 Firebaugh 48
Mt. Whitney Golden West (CANCELED)
Lemoore 21 Redwood 14
Sierra 34 Laton 22
Merced 73 El Capitan 14
Hilmar 14 Escalon 24