Friday Night Football - Week 7 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.


Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.


Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.



The Clovis Unified School District has canceled all elementary school sports games and activities scheduled for Friday for the second week in a row due to wildfire smoke impacting the air quality.

Friday, October 1


Woodlake 27 Sierra Pacific 20
Central Valley Golden Valley
Kingsburg 35 Exeter 7
Bullard 35 Madera South 7
Monache 0 Tulare Union 26
El Diamante 32 Hanford 59
Central Valley Christian 24 Dinuba 21
Hanford West 7 Selma 43
Madera 7 San Joaquin Memorial 42
Sanger 28 Edison 13
Lindsay 6 Corcoran 20

Sierra Pacific Farmersville
Strathmore Woodlake (postponed to Monday)
Mission Oak Porterville (canceled)
Tulare Western 56 Delano 21
Immanuel 40 Torres 0
Chowchilla Kerman (CANCELED)
Yosemite 40 Liberty 20
McLane 18 Fresno 20
Reedley 42 Hoover 6
Roosevelt 18 Sunnyside 36
Clovis West 14 Buchanan 44
Central 27 Clovis 20

Clovis North 23 Clovis East 6
Orange Cove 15 Fowler 21 (HT)
Parlier 42 Minarets 40
Orosi 7 Riverdale 28
Coalinga Avenal (CANCELED)
Dos Palos 35 Mendota 0
Tranquillity 0 Firebaugh 48
Mt. Whitney Golden West (CANCELED)
Lemoore 21 Redwood 14
Sierra 34 Laton 22
Merced 73 El Capitan 14
Hilmar 14 Escalon 24
