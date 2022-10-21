WATCH LIVE

Friday Night Football 2022: Week 10

Friday, October 21, 2022 4:49AM

Week 10 Matchups

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friday, October 21st

Los Banos at Lathrop 7:00pm

Beyer at Pacheco 7:00pm

Hilmar at Modesto Christian 7:00pm

Waterford vs. Mariposa County at Mariposa County Fairgrounds 7:15pm

Delhi at Le Grand 7:15pm

Bullard vs. Sanger at Flores Stadium 7:30pm

Edison at Madera 7:30pm

Garza at San Joaquin Memorial 7:30pm

Golden Valley vs. El Capitan at Merced College 7:00pm

Central Valley at Merced 7:00pm

Buhach Colony at Patterson 7:00pm

Stone Ridge Christian at Big Valley Christian 7:00pm

Orange Cove at Farmersville 7:15pm

Strathmore at Corcoran 7:15pm

Orosi at Woodlake 7:15pm

Mt. Whitney vs. Monache at Granite Hills 7:30pm

Porterville vs. El Diamante at Golden West 7:30pm

Redwood vs. Golden West at Mineral King Bowl 7:00pm

Madera South vs. Hoover at Ratcliffe Stadium 7:30pm

Roosevelt vs. Sanger West at Sunnyside 7:30pm

Sunnyside at McLane 7:30pm

Chowchilla at Caruthers 7:30pm

Fowler at Yosemite 7:30pm

Riverdale at Liberty 7:30pm

Minarets at Parlier 7:30pm

Washington Union at Central Valley Christian 7:30pm

Selma at Kerman 7:00pm

Immanuel vs. Hanford West at Hanford 7:30pm

Clovis North at Buchanan 6:30pm

Clovis East at Clovis 6:30pm

Clovis West vs. Central at Koligian Stadium 6:30pm

Mendota at Avenal 7:30pm

Coalinga at Tranquillity 7:30pm

Dos Palos at Firebaugh 7:30pm

Lemoore vs. Tulare Western at Tulare Union 7:30pm

Kingsburg at Reedley 7:30pm

Saturday, October 22nd

Mission Oak at Hanford 7:00pm

Sierra at Riverdale Christian 11:00am

