Friday Night Football 2022: Week 10

Week 10 Matchups
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friday, October 21st
Los Banos at Lathrop 7:00pm
Beyer at Pacheco 7:00pm
Hilmar at Modesto Christian 7:00pm
Waterford vs. Mariposa County at Mariposa County Fairgrounds 7:15pm
Delhi at Le Grand 7:15pm
Bullard vs. Sanger at Flores Stadium 7:30pm
Edison at Madera 7:30pm
Garza at San Joaquin Memorial 7:30pm
Golden Valley vs. El Capitan at Merced College 7:00pm
Central Valley at Merced 7:00pm
Buhach Colony at Patterson 7:00pm
Stone Ridge Christian at Big Valley Christian 7:00pm
Orange Cove at Farmersville 7:15pm
Strathmore at Corcoran 7:15pm
Orosi at Woodlake 7:15pm
Mt. Whitney vs. Monache at Granite Hills 7:30pm
Porterville vs. El Diamante at Golden West 7:30pm
Redwood vs. Golden West at Mineral King Bowl 7:00pm
Madera South vs. Hoover at Ratcliffe Stadium 7:30pm
Roosevelt vs. Sanger West at Sunnyside 7:30pm
Sunnyside at McLane 7:30pm
Chowchilla at Caruthers 7:30pm
Fowler at Yosemite 7:30pm
Riverdale at Liberty 7:30pm
Minarets at Parlier 7:30pm
Washington Union at Central Valley Christian 7:30pm
Selma at Kerman 7:00pm
Immanuel vs. Hanford West at Hanford 7:30pm
Clovis North at Buchanan 6:30pm
Clovis East at Clovis 6:30pm
Clovis West vs. Central at Koligian Stadium 6:30pm
Mendota at Avenal 7:30pm
Coalinga at Tranquillity 7:30pm
Dos Palos at Firebaugh 7:30pm
Lemoore vs. Tulare Western at Tulare Union 7:30pm
Kingsburg at Reedley 7:30pm
Saturday, October 22nd
Mission Oak at Hanford 7:00pm
Sierra at Riverdale Christian 11:00am