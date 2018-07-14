MARIPOSA COUNTY

Highway 140 road closures due to dozer rollover investigation

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Partial road closures are in effect from Briceberg Road to El Portal along Highway 140 due to dozer rollover investigation.



Bureau of Land Management says campgrounds in the Briceberg area are closed until further notice.

Firefighters are working to extinguish a wildfire burning along Highway 140, the highway that connects Merced, Mariposa, and Yosemite.



CalFire says the fire started around 10:30 p.m. on Friday along Highway 140 and Briceburg Road.


As of 10:45 p.m. on Friday, the fire has closed State Route 140 between the Yosemite Bug Resort (located north of Midpines) and the Cedar Lodge (located west of El Portal). The wildfire has charred about 60 acres in steep terrain and is spreading slowly.

Drivers looking to visit Yosemite should take alternative routes, Highway 41 or 120.



The Ferguson Fire is currently 150 acres and five percent contained.
