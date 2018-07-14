Highway 140 road closures due to dozer rollover investigation

Signs along HWY 140 warning drivers to turn around. Closure in place Mid Pines area to El Portal. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/A3v5s6NYEW — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) July 15, 2018

BREAKING: #FergusonFire #Update HWY 140 closed from Briceburg to El Portal. Hard closure for Dozer Roll over investigation. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/uNmg29vOA4 — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) July 14, 2018

Flags lowered to half staff in honor of Cal Fire Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Braden Varney. He lost his life fighting the #FergusonFire @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/GUiMYeIr1z — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) July 14, 2018

Smoke coming from the deadly #FergusonFire burning in the Sierra National Forest. Any moment now we’ll have an update, from CalFire, regarding Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Braden Varney who lost his life while fighting the fire. @abc30 pic.twitter.com/JUI6HKDnI1 — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) July 14, 2018

Partial road closures are in effect from Briceberg Road to El Portal along Highway 140 due to dozer rollover investigation.Bureau of Land Management says campgrounds in the Briceberg area are closed until further notice.Firefighters are working to extinguish a wildfire burning along Highway 140, the highway that connects Merced, Mariposa, and Yosemite.CalFire says the fire started around 10:30 p.m. on Friday along Highway 140 and Briceburg Road.As of 10:45 p.m. on Friday, the fire has closed State Route 140 between the Yosemite Bug Resort (located north of Midpines) and the Cedar Lodge (located west of El Portal). The wildfire has charred about 60 acres in steep terrain and is spreading slowly.Drivers looking to visit Yosemite should take alternative routes, Highway 41 or 120.The Ferguson Fire is currently 150 acres and five percent contained.