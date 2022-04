FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in northeast Fresno late Tuesday night.It happened at 11 pm on Highway 41 north of Friant Road.CHP officers say the pedestrian was walking across the southbound lanes when an oncoming driver hit him.The impact of the crash caused the victim to be thrown into the center median. He died at the scene, and his name has not been released.The 19-year-old driver and his 17-year-old passenger were not hurt in the crash. They both are cooperating with the CHP.Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors.