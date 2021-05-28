traffic

Fresno Council of Governments approves use of Measure C funds for Hwy 41 widening

The widening project that would add extra lanes on the highway from Elkhorn to Excelsior Avenues in Fresno County.
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Council of Governments approves use of Measure C funds for Highway 41 widening

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Council of Governments Policy Board voted to use Measure C funds to complete the expanding project of Highway 41 in Fresno County.

The item will now go before the Fresno County Transportation Authority board for final approval on June 9.

RELATED: Project to widen Highway 41 in Fresno County reaches financial roadblock

The approval by both the Council of Governments and the FCTA boards will allow Measure C funds to be combined with state and federal funding to finishing Highway 41.

Several funding sources are needed to pay for the approximately $63 million widening project that would add extra lanes on the highway from Elkhorn to Excelsior Avenues.

RELATED: Highway 41 Widening Project moves one step closer to reality

A Facebook group advocating for the widening of Highway 41 gained the support of over 4,600 people.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfresno countyfresno countytraffichighways
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Hwy 43 closed near Selma due to downed power lines
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 99 in northwest Fresno
Hwy 198 closed in Fresno County after semi-truck overturns
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News