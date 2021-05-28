Fresno Council of Governments approves use of Measure C funds for Hwy 41 widening

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Council of Governments Policy Board voted to use Measure C funds to complete the expanding project of Highway 41 in Fresno County.The item will now go before the Fresno County Transportation Authority board for final approval on June 9.The approval by both the Council of Governments and the FCTA boards will allow Measure C funds to be combined with state and federal funding to finishing Highway 41.Several funding sources are needed to pay for the approximately $63 million widening project that would add extra lanes on the highway from Elkhorn to Excelsior Avenues.A Facebook group advocating for the widening of Highway 41 gained the support of over 4,600 people.