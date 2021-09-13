traffic

Highway 43 closed in both directions south of Selma due to downed power lines

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Caltrans has closed both directions of State Route 43 due to downed power lines on the highway.

Officials said on social media that the closure is in effect between Kamm Avenue and Conejo Avenue, south of Selma.



Utility crews were responding to the area to remove the power lines.

It wasn't immediately clear how long the highway would be closed. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfresno countyselmahighwaystrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 99 in northwest Fresno
Hwy 198 closed in Fresno County after semi-truck overturns
Haystack fire in Kings Co. sends large cloud of smoke into sky
Caldor Fire in El Dorado Co. explodes to nearly 54,000 acres
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News