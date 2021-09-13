Highway 43 closed in both directions south of Selma due to downed power lines

Officials said on social media that the closure is in effect between Kamm Avenue and Conejo Avenue, south of Selma.
SELMA AREA: Due to downed power lines, State Route 43 is closed in closed in both directions of travel between Kamm Avenue and Conejo Avenue. Utility crews are responding to the area.— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) September 13, 2021
NO ETO. pic.twitter.com/lJ1LRaKMLp
Utility crews were responding to the area to remove the power lines.
It wasn't immediately clear how long the highway would be closed. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.