Man airlifted after crash involving big rigs on Highway 99 in Kingsburg

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving big rigs on Highway 99 in Kingsburg.California Highway Patrol officers say it happened north on Highway 99 and south of Mountain View Avenue just after 8 pm.Officers say a big rig was already parked on the shoulder when at some point, another big rig crashed into it from behind.The man was taken to the hospital with major injuries. No one was in the big rig parked on the shoulder.Traffic on Highway 99 has been reduced to one lane heading north and delays are expected.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.