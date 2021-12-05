u.s. & world

'We do not allow weapons': Restaurant owner explains why police were denied service amid backlash

"It's not about the fact that we are anti-police," Hilda and Jesse co-owner Rachel Sillcocks said.
By Dion Lim
EMBED <>More Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Restaurant owner explains why SFPD officers denied service

SAN FRANCISCO -- A trendy San Francisco restaurant faced a social media firestorm after denying service to three on-duty police officers, and now its owner is explaining her reasonings.

Staff at the brunch spot Hilda and Jesse seated the uniformed officers at a table on Friday. According to chef and co-owner Rachel Sillcocks, restaurant staff grew uncomfortable by their presence and asked the officers to leave, which they did.

Sillcocks told our sister station KGO that the decision to turn the officers away had nothing to do with their uniforms, but moreso over the fact that the officers were armed.

"It's not about the fact that we are anti-police," she told KGO's Dion Lim in an exclusive interview. "It is about the fact that we do not allow weapons in our restaurant. We were uncomfortable, and we asked them to leave. It has nothing to do that they were officers. It has everything to do that they were carrying guns."



Sillcocks said the officers are welcome to come back to the restaurant to dine but without their weapons and staff would be happy to serve them.

"We understand how much the police support and protect the community," she added. "We want to again reiterate the fact that this is about guns being in our space, and we don't allow it."

She agreed to the interview with KGO to clarify what she calls false narratives on social media about why the officers were asked to leave.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott is also reacting to the controversy.

"The San Francisco Police Department stands for safety with respect, even when it means respecting wishes that our officers and I find discouraging and personally disappointing," Scott said in a statement. "I believe the vast majority of San Franciscans welcome their police officers, who deserve to know that they are appreciated for the difficult job we ask them to do - in their uniforms - to keep our neighborhoods and businesses safe."


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocaliforniau.s. & worldpolice officerrestaurantguns
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Mom shocked by Confederate flags in school library's Christmas book
Actor Jussie Smollett takes stand in own defense
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News