Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 99 in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 65-year-old man was killed after he was thrown off his motorcycle in Madera County on Tuesday.Family members identify him as Robert Meza from Madera.The California Highway Patrol needs your help to find the driver who allegedly pulled out in front of Meza, causing him to lose control.The crash happened at about 11:35 am on Tuesday in the area of Avenue 9 and Highway 99.Meza was approaching the southbound lane of the highway off-ramp when a car turned onto Avenue 9, directly in his path.Meza swerved to avoid hitting the car, lost control and was thrown off.He was flown to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Authorities say he was wearing a helmet.The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of the other car, who sped away after the crash. That driver could face felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter charges. A witness told the CHP that the car was a white sedan.If you have any information about the incident, you are urged to contact the CHP.