2-year-old child killed in hit-and-run collision in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for a suspect after a two-year-old child was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Fresno County.The California Highway Patrol says a vehicle, possibly a white GMC van, was going southbound on Chestnut Ave. near American Ave. when it hit the child who ran onto the street from inside the home.The vehicle did not stop after hitting the child and continued southbound on Chestnut.A CHP officer attempted to revive the child and they were taken to a hospital, where the child died.The CHP says it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.