Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Porterville, CHP says

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run crash near Porterville on Thursday.

It happened just after 4 pm on Highway 190 near Highway 65.

The California Highway Patrol says a man in his 60s was in the fast lane of Highway 190 when he was hit.

Authorities say the 85-year-old driver left the scene, but she was later arrested for hit-and-run.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.