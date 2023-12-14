Great-grandfather killed in Fresno County hit-and-run identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- 77-year-old John Ortiz of Selma has been identified by family as the victim of a hit-and-run accident on Highway 99 earlier this week.

His wife was driving their pickup truck south around three o'clock Monday afternoon.

The California highway patrol believes a driver in a Chrysler 200 sedan drifted or tried to change and struck the truck.

"That pickup truck lost control and veered into the center. Divide. And unfortunately, 2 of those parties sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital," said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Salas.

The driver of the Chrysler took off. The CHP says they will now face felony hit-and-run charges.

John, who was the passenger in the truck- ended up dying at CRMC from his injuries.

"It's heartfelt to us, too. It's tragic. We never wanna hear anything like that. Obviously, when you put a person who meant a lot to a family, any family member, it's gonna mean something to you. It means something to us to hopefully help give that family, unfortunately, the closure that they may need," explained Officer Salas.

John leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In a statement, one grandchild said:

"My grandfather was a good man with a kind heart. Our family has lost its pillar, and we are all devastated by his loss."

John would have been 78 years old on Christmas Day-

He had just beat cancer and was headed home from his last round of chemo.

Now, the CHP hopes to find answers for the grieving family.

"A little word to that person who is responsible- please turn yourself in. report yourself... and help give this family the closure that they need, especially during this holiday season," urged Salas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at (559) 705-2200.

