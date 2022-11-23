Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare police arrested a man they believe is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist.

The suspected driver is 34-year-old Manuel Vincent Gomez of Tulare, and he's been charged with felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

The crash happened back on November 6.

81-year-old Jose Lopez was riding his bike in the area of Inyo and I Street in Tulare when he was hit.

He died later at the hospital.

Investigators tracked down surveillance video of the truck believed to have been involved.

They're thanking the community for sharing a social media post with information that led to the arrest.